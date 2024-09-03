Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $556.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $557.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

