Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

