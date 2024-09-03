Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $204,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 660,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 230,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 50,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.