Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

