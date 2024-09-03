Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADX opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

