Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $496,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 382.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

