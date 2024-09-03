Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 350,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

