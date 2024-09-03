Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,886 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.