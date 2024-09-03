Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $553,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

