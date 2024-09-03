Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

