Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 781.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

