Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

