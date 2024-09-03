Contrasting Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $138.49 million 2.74 $25.39 million $5.13 13.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 18.41% 13.61% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chester Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

