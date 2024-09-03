Contrasting Jaguar Mining (JAGGD) & Its Peers

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Jaguar Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jaguar Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 1198 2571 3134 123 2.31

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Jaguar Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal Mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 63.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

27.5% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Jaguar Mining Competitors -812.64% -11.64% -9.77%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million -$150,000.00 6.78 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.75 billion $973.46 million -4.96

Jaguar Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

