Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cool in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Cool Stock Performance

NYSE:CLCO opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,380,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 165,380 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Stories

