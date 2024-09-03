Cool (NYSE:CLCO) versus Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Financial Contrast

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cool alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Keyera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $379.01 million N/A $174.73 million N/A N/A Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 10.27

Dividends

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera.

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cool and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A Keyera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Keyera has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Keyera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than Cool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.