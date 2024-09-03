Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

