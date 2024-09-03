Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

