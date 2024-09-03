Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

