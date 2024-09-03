Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

