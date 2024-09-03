Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
