Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

