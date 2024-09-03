Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,405 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:USMV opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

