Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in EOG Resources by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 280,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,131 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.