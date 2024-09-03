Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

