Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

