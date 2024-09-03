Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.36 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

