Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,686 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

