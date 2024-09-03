Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

