Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $237.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

