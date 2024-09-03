Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

