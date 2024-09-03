Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 821.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 132,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,802,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

