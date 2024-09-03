Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

