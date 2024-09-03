Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1,549.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

