Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $809,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

