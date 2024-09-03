Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

