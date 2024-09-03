Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 65,572 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

