Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 140,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 76.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 534,954 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 435,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Copart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

