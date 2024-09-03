Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 14,839 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

