Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day moving average is $290.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

