Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 248.49%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.