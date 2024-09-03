Critical Analysis: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) versus Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) and Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercer International and Holmen AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International $1.99 billion 0.20 -$242.06 million ($3.43) -1.75 Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.85 3.01

Holmen AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holmen AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.8% of Mercer International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mercer International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercer International and Holmen AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Holmen AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercer International presently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Holmen AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Mercer International and Holmen AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International -9.90% -17.93% -4.07% Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Holmen AB (publ) beats Mercer International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Holmen AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers. The Paper segment offers papers for books, and packaging and graphical publications for publishers, printers, retailers, and converters. The Wood Products segment provides construction and joinery timber, CLT and glulam products, and wood for pallets and packaging for construction, joinery, and packaging industries, as well as builders' merchants. The Renewable Energy segment generates electricity from wind, water, and bioenergy. Holmen AB (publ) was founded in 1609 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.