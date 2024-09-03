Critical Review: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Future FinTech Group and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerald has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -94.57% -79.92% -58.34% Emerald 0.25% 3.53% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $37.11 million 0.19 -$33.65 million N/A N/A Emerald $382.80 million 2.96 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -7.40

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Emerald beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

