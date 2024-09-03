Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Up 2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 148,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 174,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cronos Group

Cronos Group Stock Up 2.0 %

About Cronos Group

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.