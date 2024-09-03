Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Up 2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 148,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 174,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
