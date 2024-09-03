Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $408,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.1 %

Alcoa stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.