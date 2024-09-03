Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.18.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

