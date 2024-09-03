Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $463,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

