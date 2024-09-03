Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after buying an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after buying an additional 3,716,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after buying an additional 212,428 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Valvoline by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,826,000 after buying an additional 1,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after buying an additional 44,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

