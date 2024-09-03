Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

