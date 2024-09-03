Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $505,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,013. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

NYSE HLI opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

